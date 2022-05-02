Egan Bernal: “Plan to assassinate Petro would be stupid”

“If the plan to assassinate Gustavo Petro is true, it would be stupid“. Thus begins the trill of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal in which he reacted to the announcement of the presidential candidate for the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, who denounced a plan that threatens his safety and his life and canceled his political agenda by the Coffee Region, which would take place on May 3 and 4.

The complaint was made by Petro in an official statement in which he assured that “according to the work carried out by the security team, which received first-hand information from sources in the area, The criminal group ‘La Cordillera’ is reportedly planning an attempt on the life of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro Urrego“.

The response of the Colombian cyclist

“I believe that his legacy would not end there, if it would not give his opponents more reasons to change their minds. Although he is not 100% sympathetic, I think he is necessary in Colombian politics“Were the words that Egan posted on his Twitter account.

The cyclist and the politician have had several interactions on social networks in recent days, as they have discussed certain issues on the public agenda.

