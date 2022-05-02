Egan Bernal: “Plan to assassinate Petro would be stupid”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Such was Egan’s reaction to the announcement of the presidential candidate.
Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME / EFE
This was Egan’s reaction to the announcement of the presidential candidate.
Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro denounced a plan that threatens his safety and his life.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 02, 2022, 06:05 PM
“If the plan to assassinate Gustavo Petro is true, it would be stupid“. Thus begins the trill of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal in which he reacted to the announcement of the presidential candidate for the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, who denounced a plan that threatens his safety and his life and canceled his political agenda by the Coffee Region, which would take place on May 3 and 4.
The complaint was made by Petro in an official statement in which he assured that “according to the work carried out by the security team, which received first-hand information from sources in the area, The criminal group ‘La Cordillera’ is reportedly planning an attempt on the life of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro Urrego“.
(We recommend: ‘Read a little’: the attacks on Egan Bernal after a trill about politics).
The response of the Colombian cyclist
“I believe that his legacy would not end there, if it would not give his opponents more reasons to change their minds. Although he is not 100% sympathetic, I think he is necessary in Colombian politics“Were the words that Egan posted on his Twitter account.
If the plan to assassinate Gustavo Petro is true, it would be stupid… I think his legacy would not end there, if it would not give his opponents more reasons to change their minds. Although he is not 100% sympathetic, I think he is necessary in Colombian politics.
– Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 2, 2022
(You can read: Egan Bernal: ex-girlfriend speaks out after the cyclist’s political controversy).
The cyclist and the politician have had several interactions on social networks in recent days, as they have discussed certain issues on the public agenda.
Trends WEATHER
May 02, 2022, 06:05 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #Plan #assassinate #Petro #stupid
Leave a Reply