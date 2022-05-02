Tuesday, May 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal: “Plan to assassinate Petro would be stupid”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Egan Bernal and Gustavo Petro.

Such was Egan’s reaction to the announcement of the presidential candidate.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME / EFE

This was Egan’s reaction to the announcement of the presidential candidate.

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro denounced a plan that threatens his safety and his life.

If the plan to assassinate Gustavo Petro is true, it would be stupid“. Thus begins the trill of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal in which he reacted to the announcement of the presidential candidate for the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, who denounced a plan that threatens his safety and his life and canceled his political agenda by the Coffee Region, which would take place on May 3 and 4.

See also  Baarn City Council definitively agrees to Soestdijk Palace zoning plan

The complaint was made by Petro in an official statement in which he assured that “according to the work carried out by the security team, which received first-hand information from sources in the area, The criminal group ‘La Cordillera’ is reportedly planning an attempt on the life of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro Urrego“.

(We recommend: ‘Read a little’: the attacks on Egan Bernal after a trill about politics).

The response of the Colombian cyclist

I believe that his legacy would not end there, if it would not give his opponents more reasons to change their minds. Although he is not 100% sympathetic, I think he is necessary in Colombian politics“Were the words that Egan posted on his Twitter account.

(You can read: Egan Bernal: ex-girlfriend speaks out after the cyclist’s political controversy).

See also  Landucci: "Nice victory, we dedicate it to Chiesa. And Dybala was decisive"

The cyclist and the politician have had several interactions on social networks in recent days, as they have discussed certain issues on the public agenda.

Trends WEATHER

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Egan #Bernal #Plan #assassinate #Petro #stupid

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

One year after the tragedy on Line 12 of the CDMX Metro, AMLO covers the culprits: Ricardo Anaya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.