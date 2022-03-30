Egan Bernal picks up the pace: new video on the road

Egan Bernal continues with his hard recovery workand rack up more miles of road travel.

Egan’s new video

This Wednesday the cyclist published a new video on his social networks in which he appears riding a bicycle on the road, which shows his great progress.

Accompany the video of the phrase “Step Bike Girl”.

On the road to rehabilitation, Bernal has had to gradually recover his mobility and strength in intense therapies that he develops at the MET Sports Center in Chía.

Throughout the process, the cyclist has been the one who has kept all his followers up to date through social networks.

Egan Bernal’s collision with a bus, which was stopped on the roads of Cundinamarca, occurred on January 24 of this year. That same day, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion was admitted to the Sabana University Clinic. In that medical center he was operated on five times.

The Colombian cyclist was discharged on January 28. Since then, he and his family have constantly reported on his progress in rehabilitation. Surprisingly, 62 days after the crash, Bernal is already back on the roads.

