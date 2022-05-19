Egan Bernal: Petrismo figure asks for respect for his political opinion

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
The cyclist revealed his intention to support Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential election
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 18, 2022, 09:13 PM
The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal once again stirred up the atmosphere of the presidential elections, by publicly announcing his intention to support candidate Federico Gutiérrez.
Egan had been giving brushstrokes on the subject, but this Tuesday, on his social networks, he posted a thread in which he gave his reasons for supporting Gutiérrez.
“My vote of confidence is for @FicoGutierrez, considering the current situation, I think it is the most sensible thing to do. I am with the people, I come from below and I have climbed many mountains to get to where I am”, the rider wrote.
And that this cannot continue the same. But sensibly.
I hope that @FicoGutierrez win the elections and with the help of the left there can be the progress that we all want.
Egan is with Fico.
– Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 18, 2022
Strong reactions for Egan’s position
Egan’s position had various reactions on social networks, but above all, many attacks from the followers of Gustavo Petro, who today leads the polls for the May 29 elections. The bouquet ranges from strong criticism to some opinions in which the cyclist is disrespected.
One of the main figures in Petro’s entourage, senator and librettist Gustavo Bolívar, came out to ask for respect for the opinion of the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion.
Bolivar asked his supporters to focus on getting the necessary votes to win the election in the first round and stressed: “Egan’s is just one vote.”
Egan’s is 1 vote.
Respect their opinion.
Let’s focus on pedaling for the 12 million we need to win in the first round.
We are close.
We go to the streets and knock on doors to consolidate the victory.
– Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) May 18, 2022
SPORTS
May 18, 2022, 09:13 PM
