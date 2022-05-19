Thursday, May 19, 2022
Egan Bernal: Petrismo figure asks for respect for his political opinion

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

The cyclist revealed his intention to support Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential election

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal once again stirred up the atmosphere of the presidential elections, by publicly announcing his intention to support candidate Federico Gutiérrez.

Egan had been giving brushstrokes on the subject, but this Tuesday, on his social networks, he posted a thread in which he gave his reasons for supporting Gutiérrez.

“My vote of confidence is for @FicoGutierrez, considering the current situation, I think it is the most sensible thing to do. I am with the people, I come from below and I have climbed many mountains to get to where I am”, the rider wrote.

Strong reactions for Egan’s position

Egan’s position had various reactions on social networks, but above all, many attacks from the followers of Gustavo Petro, who today leads the polls for the May 29 elections. The bouquet ranges from strong criticism to some opinions in which the cyclist is disrespected.

One of the main figures in Petro’s entourage, senator and librettist Gustavo Bolívar, came out to ask for respect for the opinion of the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion.

Bolivar asked his supporters to focus on getting the necessary votes to win the election in the first round and stressed: “Egan’s is just one vote.”

SPORTS

