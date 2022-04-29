The statements of the doctor Gustavo Uriza on the medical discharge of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal and your endorsement for return to the competition next May 26, only four months after the accident, they have given much to talk about.

When Uriza warned that from that date he could already go to the competition, because the questions arose. EL TIEMPO spoke with one of the sports directors, Dario Cioni, who pointed out that this was not in the plans, something that was confirmed this Friday by the team’s deputy director, Rod Ellingworth.

recover



“I think everyone has been speculating about when he will race again, but to be very clear, there are no plans at the moment. Ellingworth told www.cyclingnews.com.

He added: “We’ve said all along, really, that you have to take it day by day. When someone has had a horrible accident like that, First of all there is that initial shock for him and his family. Then after that, it’s about getting past key operations.”

Bernal crashed into a bus that was stopped next to the Bogotá-Tunja road and suffered difficult injuries, underwent surgery five times, but is already training to get fit.

“Egan recovered absolutely faster than anyone could have predicted, And I would say a lot of that is down to him and that burning desire to come back,” Ellingworth said.

The current champion of the Giro d’Italia is in Monacowhere I will be evaluated by the Ineos team doctors and then sent to a rehabilitation center in France.

“So he’s coming back. But there are no expectations and absolutely no plans to compete yet. It is too early to predict when it might return. It just doesn’t make sense to even put a date on it.” said the deputy director.

According to Uriza, as of day 120 of the accident, Egan can return to torque, stand up on the pedals and can start competing in good shape. Already his coaches in Europe will be the ones who give the go-ahead.

a clear plan

“His idea is that he just wants to feel a little closer to the team. He wants to get involved in some group activity, because he will be in Monaco and we have staff there. We have had a good relationship with the medical group in Colombia and our medical team has been amazing. Everything he has done has been done in conjunction with the team. But now, for him, I think it’s about getting back into the team environment. It will feel as if he is closer and a little more part of it, ”said the Ineos manager.

The deputy director of the British team said that the Colombian cyclist will be on the bike with the boys because it will stimulate him. But it’s not like he just came back from a broken collarbone. There are more complexities here, and that’s why it won’t run until it’s ready.



“Most guys in that situation want to move faster than they possibly need to. So you have to work with them and make sure there are no shortcuts, because if you miss any key part of the rehab work, it could come back to haunt you,” Ellingworth said.

“You have to make sure they’re doing that kind of work and that’s part of the reason why we wanted to bring it back to Europe as well, just to have more evaluations. and see where it is. But with Egan, like with most of our riders, you really have to hold them back a little bit and put on the brakes,” he concluded.

