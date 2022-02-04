Friday, February 4, 2022
Egan Bernal: new medical report after his release from Intensive Care

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in Sports
Grand Prix

The Colombian cyclist is recovering without complications at the Sabana University Clinic.

After the photo and the meaningful message that Egan Bernal shared yesterday morning with all his followers, it was reported that the athlete left the Intensive Care Unit and that his recovery is progressing satisfactorily.

Now, barely 24 hours later, the medical staff of the Sabana University Clinic, where Bernal has been hospitalized for more than a week, released a new medical report.

Egan Bernal goes to general hospitalization

According to the official part, Bernal did not have to spend more than a day and a half in the Intermediate Care Unit. The athlete will be transferred this Friday to the general hospitalization area.

“According to his process, the response to pain control has improved and there have been no complications. Likewise, we continue to be very focused on permanent monitoring of his evolution and treatment,” reported the Clinic.

SPORTS

