ANDIt was an open secret that Colombian Egan Bernal would not be able to compete in the 2024 Vuelta a España, but it was confirmed on Tuesday. He Ineos Grenadiers He announced the eight riders in the line-up for the last Grand Prix of the year, in which he will be present. Brandon Rivera.

The British confirmed as their leader the Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez, who has just competed in the Tour de France. He will be joined by the Colombian Brandon Rivera, as a gregarious, along with Thymen Arensman, Laurens de Plus, Kim Heiduk, Jhonatan Narváez, Óscar Rodríguez and Joshua Tarling, who complete the formation.

Egan Bernal changed his plans

So I think I can win it if I keep the mentality of being one of the best. For me, to be totally happy with my career, all I need is La Vuelta.

The Ineos announcement confirmed what was said by Egan Bernal A few weeks ago, when he left it up in the air that he was not going to be in the Vuelta a España, despite having set the race as the main objective of the season.

“I had some great performances in the Vuelta, although I didn’t get great results, I was able to enjoy myself, attack a lot and I wasn’t far from the best. “When you’ve already experienced what it means to win a Grand Tour and all I need to win is a Grand Tour like the Vuelta… Then I think I can win it if I keep the mentality of being one of the best. For me, to be totally happy with my career, all I need to do is win the Vuelta,” were his words before the start of this year.

However, the results of the last few months began to disrupt the objectives that the Zipaquirá corridor had set, After a great start to the season, he prepared for the Tour de Francebut it left a somewhat dull image that he didn’t like.

The 27-year-old himself did not approve of his own performance in the ‘Grande boucle’, and revealed frustrations in the middle of the race for riding far from the favourites and without options to fight for important things in the peloton.

The test in France It was not positive, it opened his eyes and after several days of reflection he decided, together with his team Ineos, not being in the Vuelta a España to solve the problems that arose in France.

“Before the Tour we had a plan of races to do, but I have to pause and do my best to take the next step. After the Tour we have to talk, solve some problems I had here and start thinking about next year.” stated in ESPN.

The desire was there, but the strength was not, because The 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion felt he was lacking some preparation, Hence the decision to end the season earlier than expected to prepare for 2025.

“I want to go to the Vuelta, my heart tells me so, but sometimes you have to listen to your head and know what is best for your health. If I go, I will be very happy. First we have to correct many things thinking long term.“, were the words left by Egan Bernal after the Tour de France.

The Olympics either

The great paradox of the Egan case is that he did not go to the 2024 Olympic Games, claiming that his team Ineos did not give him the necessary permission. and because he wanted to concentrate 100 percent on the Vuelta a España, a race in which he will not be participating either.

“It was a very difficult decision, it is the Olympic Games, but at the same time everyone knows how important it is for me, the team and Colombia to do the Vuelta a España. It’s a race that I want to do no matter what, and I had to choose. Santi (Santiago Buitrago) will do well, he’s a good rider and he’ll do well,” he said in Mundo Ciclismo magazine several weeks ago.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS