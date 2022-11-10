Without being able to compete for much of 2022 as a result of the serious accident he suffered on the roads of Gachancipá (Cundinamarca), on January 24, the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal took an unusual role during this year’s presidential campaign.

Egan took strong political positions that generated the rejection of the followers of Gustavo Petro, who, in the long run, was the winner of the presidential elections and took office on August 7.

After knowing the result of the electoral contest, Egan had lowered the decibels on the matter. But this Thursday, the champion of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia reappeared on networks with a couple of curious publications.

In the first, on his Twitter account, the cyclist is seen carrying a bucket of eggs in his right hand and a bag hanging from the handlebars of his bicycle. And the photograph is accompanied by a message.

Buying lunch today at the neighborhood store, Veci says that she is already thinking of selling her business because the prices have risen and she cannot support it. what a shit 😑 pic.twitter.com/WiNXuF9uFm – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) November 10, 2022

Egan Bernal set up a story on Instagram making a market.

But it was not the only reference. In an Instagram story, she posted a photo in which she complains in another way: “For what 100 lucas reach, where the neighbor!

The post had mixed reactions. Some agreed with him in his complaint about the rise in food prices and criticizing, incidentally, the tax reform promoted by the Government.

Others, on the other hand, made various attacks on him, some for his political position at the time of the elections and some, telling him to be careful not to suffer a new accident for maneuvering the bicycle while carrying the bucket of eggs.

Bernal returned to competition in August of this year, in the Tour of Germany, and is already training for the next season, in which he hopes to compete again in one of the big ones.

