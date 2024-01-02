Egan Bernal He is one of the most important cyclists in Colombia, very loved and admired, not only for his victories but for his personal struggle.

After 2023 in which he returned to competitions, after the serious accident he suffered in January 2022.

Egan gets in shape to face the Ineos the season that is coming up in 2024.

Egan's birthday

Egan Bernal pedals his bicycle. Photo: Instagram: Egan Bernal

Meanwhile, the rider gets ready to celebrate his 27th birthdaya date that he wants to celebrate in style, next January 13.

Egan, on his social networks, announced what the celebration will be like, which involves all his followers.

That day the cyclist will have a ride of about 30 kilometers in which he will share with all those who dare to ride with him.

The invitation is in an Instagram story, in which Egan leaves a link to fill out a form, in which interested parties leave their data to receive precise information about what the birthday shoot will be like.

“I turn 27 on January 13, I'm getting cute and my friends suggested I do a ride that day”Egan said.

SPORTS

More sports news