Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Egan Bernal leads part of the Ineos that trains in Colombia

January 17, 2022
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

They have been seen training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal is leading a significant batch of team riders Ineos, who have been seen training along the routes of the department of Cundinamarca.

Bernal has his headquarters in Colombia and at the beginning of the year he has been able to share it with several of his teammates in the British squad with a view to meeting the objectives for 2022.

There are several who come from abroad

He has been seen accompanied by the Costa Rican Andrey Amador, the Ecuadorian Ríchard Carapaz and his compatriot Brandon Rivera, as well as the young figure of Spanish cycling, Carlos Rodríguez, who was champion of the mountain and points of the Tour de L’Avenir and was second overall.

Several of them have captured important moments on their social networks, in which they tell about the experience they live in Colombia.

He was already aware of the arrival in the next few days of the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin in Antioquia, which clearly says that Colombia has become a stronghold for elite cyclists to train.

