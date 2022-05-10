Egan Bernal always surprises everyone. At 22 he won the Tour de France for Colombia, a country of extraordinary cyclists who, due to the weight of some curse, had never won the best race in the world. Egan broke that fatal fate and incidentally was the earliest winner in a century. In January he crashed into a bus stopped in the middle of the road at full speed and was on the verge of dying or becoming a quadriplegic. Many thought that he would never get on a bike again. Two months later, in an act that can hardly be described as human, he has been seen filming again. Now, in an equally surprising fact, he has fully immersed himself in commenting on his country’s presidential campaign, an area in which most athletes tend to remain silent.

His first intervention was on March 19, a week after the primaries in which the senators and the candidates from the center, the right and the left were elected. The big winners of the night were Gustavo Petro, the most voted, and Francia Márquez, who got an unexpected result. Both are from the Coalition of Hope, the left option. For this reason, when Bernal tweeted the following it was like throwing a match: “If we have voted in our right mind with the dry law, and still we vote badly, wouldn’t it be better to lift the dry law and vote drunk? Maybe we would make a better choice.”

Petrism did not take it well at all, although its leaders did not directly confront the cyclist. Who is going to mess with a mass idol in the middle of a campaign? The matter did not stop there. A month and a half later, he returned to the fray. “I’m not an economist, but my common sense tells me that… Giving money is not going to be able to last long and end in something good. I believe that the solution lies in generating decent employment and thinking about the future, because this is not going to be fixed in four years, ”he wrote, in a clear reference again to Petro, the favorite in the polls. His proposal is the one that includes more social benefits and he is the one who most uses the defense of the poor as one of his arguments to reach the presidency.

Twitter, that place that he never forgets, was in charge of reminding him that when he was 17 years old he asked for donations from his followers on Facebook to be able to participate in the mountain biking world championship in Norway. The athlete received an avalanche of criticism, especially from the left. The Colombian public debate, as it happens in many other places in the world, is highly polarized, especially since the peace agreements. The process between the Government and the FARC in 2016 was supported by the left and the center, but the right rejected it. The nation was divided in two. And that is the electoral scenario, where the two main bets are Petro and Fico Gutiérrez, the right-wing candidate.

The candidate from the center, Sergio Fajardo, appears far below in the polls, but Egan implies that it is his option: “In a tweet that I write they tell me that I am from the left, in the other that I am from the right, if they knew that I don’t like extremes… and clearly in this they will tell me that I am lukewarm. That only shows that certain political sectors must stop generating hatred in the people and unite us.” Fajardo, those who mean him badly, have sometimes called him temperate, hence the reference is very clear. At that point, Colombia interpreted his tweets as it is done with the Pope of Rome, through half words and veiled references.

Petro has been in politics for 30 years and even his rivals admit that he is cunning. “Egan Bernal is right,” he said two days after the message on the social network, “work is what generates wealth.” Had it been someone else, Petro would have crushed him with his arguments, which is what he usually does with his critics. Egan was hit with a kid glove. The cyclist took the opportunity to tell the world that even the left-wing candidate agreed with him, although he once again recalled that he is not “extreme.” One thing became clear: Petro does not have an enthusiast here.

A couple of days later, the cyclist got into a lot of trouble. With intention or not, the lack of argumentative clarity gave rise to the occasional misunderstanding. In those days there was talk that Petro could be the target of an attack, which even led him to cancel a campaign trip, something that has already happened in the history of Colombia to other candidates outside the establishment who have been close to the presidency. Egan gave his particular interpretation: “If the plan to assassinate Gustavo Petro is true, it would be stupid… I think his legacy would not end there, if he did not give his opponents more reasons to change their minds. Although he is not 100% sympathetic, I think he is necessary in Colombian politics.”

Fajardo has been the most enthusiastic with the athlete. “He knows very well where he stands,” he has written on top of Egan’s musings. The truth is that the cyclist cannot be accused of staying out of what happens in his country. A year ago, in the midst of the strongest protests in decades, he wrote a heartfelt message in which he recognized the reasons why people had taken to the streets: extreme poverty, violence, lack of health, education. “I hope that Mr. President Iván Duque finds a solution to this chaos, before the country is more affected,” he implored.

By the way, he has spoken out in favor of peace. Not everyone has, as obvious as it may seem. The soccer player James Rodríguez was the most popular Colombian in 2016 and the progressive sectors expected a nod from him as support for the process. The Government had agreed to disarm the FARC and awaited the verdict of the citizens in a referendum. James never spoke out. The agreements of those days that sought to end once and for all with the war in Colombia have been decimated in these last four years of conservative government, and Egan has not liked that passivity. “A president, a leader who ends the war, restores tranquility and ensures the well-being of the people in Colombia. Because this was no longer… Will it be too much to ask??”, he shook Duke in public.

There are three weeks of campaign left until the vote in the first round and everyone is paying attention to Petro, Fico and Fajardo, but also to Egan. What will the cyclist tweet next? The champion has a lot to say.

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.