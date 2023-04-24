Monday, April 24, 2023
Egan Bernal is ready to fight another battle in Switzerland

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in Sports
Egan Bernal is ready to fight another battle in Switzerland


Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

The Colombian is still looking for his best form.

The team Ineos has confirmed that the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will be part of the group of cyclists who will take part in the return to romandiewhich will start this Tuesday.

Bernal, who continues to seek his best form, encountering the pedal stroke, after the accident suffered in January 2022, was second in the test in 2018.
With history in the test

The Cundinamarqués adjusted that time to a stage victory, the 9.9-kilometre time trial in which he beat the Slovenian Cousin Roglic for four seconds.

The champion of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia will be accompanied by his compatriot Brandon Rivera, the Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez, the British Ethan Hayter, the Italian Elia Viviani, the Spanish Jonathan Castroviejo and the Australian Cameron Wurf.

Podium Tour of Romandie 2018 from left. From right, Egan Bernal, Primoz Roglic, champion, Richie Porte.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

The Vuelta a Romandía will be Bernal’s fourth competition this season, after withdrawing from the Tour of San Juan, Argentina, Tour of Catalonia, Spainand having finished in box 92 in the Basque Country.
Sports

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

