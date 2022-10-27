While the Tour de France announced the route for the 2023 edition, the same one that will start in Bilbao and end in Paris and that will run from the first to the 23rd of July, Egan Bernal he’s on vacation.

two stages in Spain. A third to enter the southwestern region of France. And a traditional arrival on the Champs Elysées in Paris on July 23; those are the certainties already confirmed by the organizers of ASO.

The race, mountainous by the way, presents eight days of hard climbs, and four of them with a high finish, suitable for climbers.

The round will visit the five mountain ranges of France, with a record 35 summits. Along with all the peaks to climb, only a 22 km time trial. “

There is no doubt that the excitement of returning to the Puy de Dôme, 35 years later, will whet the appetite of climbers,” said Tour directorChristian Prudhomme. Along with this route that looks to the heights, an already well-known guest stood out, Bilbao, second start of the test in Spain (after San Sebastián in 1992) and number 25 in a foreign city in the French centenary round.

And to celebrate the happiness that exists in the Basque Country, an area where cycling is revered, a large delegation, led by the president of the autonomous community, Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu, was present at the Parisian Congress Palace.

Bernal underwent knee surgery and faces, once he returns to the country, the first part of his preparation with a view to 2023, in which the Tour will be his main goal.

Photo: Egan Bernal’s Instagram

