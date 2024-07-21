Egan Bernal suffered more than expected Tour de France. The Colombian finishes the 111th edition of the ‘Grande boucle’ far behind the group of favourites and with the feeling of not giving his best performance.

According to the criteria of

The first two weeks he competed very hard and was in the top positions of the rankings. However, in the third week he did not maintain this performance and was far from showing his best conditions.

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE Share

For days there was talk of a possible contagion of covid-19 and speculation about a possible withdrawal from a race that had several positive cases, but the 27-year-old Colombian clarified that the covid tests were negative and it was a case of the flu.

Is Egan going to race the Vuelta?

This Sunday, before the last stage of the Tour de France, Egan Bernal put his participation in the Back to Spain, a race that he had all his guns pointed at at the start of the season.

Bernal He said a few months ago that his goal was to fight for the overall in the Vuelta a España and be the first Colombian to win the three major cycling titles. (Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España).

Egan Bernal Photo:Instagram: Egan Bernal Share

But doubts came to the surface after a confirmation that was given ESPN Colombiawhich announced the Colombian’s withdrawal from the Back to Spain.

Minutes later, the same Egan He spoke to the aforementioned media outlet and left open a small possibility of being in the Spanish race. “I don’t think it’s completely cancelled, but before it was 100 percent.”

The Ineos cyclist did not mince his words and explained that his desire is to be in the Vuelta a España, but he must think with his team and his coach if it is the best decision for his preparation for 2025.

Egan Bernal at the Tour de France Photo:EFE Share

“I want to go to the Lap“My heart tells me so, but sometimes you have to listen to your head and know what is best for your health. If I go, I will be very happy. First we have to correct many things thinking long term,” said the Colombian.

The cyclist’s plans Zipaquira were cut short by that health problem that plagued him for a good part of this Tour de France. “Before the Tour we had a plan of races to do, but I have to take a break and do my best to take the next step. After the Tour, I’m going to be able to do it again. Tour We need to talk, solve some problems I had here and start thinking about next year.”

Egan thinks about the 2025 season

The champion of the Tour de France In 2019 he said that he enjoyed the race, but he is in debt to himself, as he was not able to be in the fight he wanted. “I think the Tour went well. We are happy because I enjoyed it a lot, it is a race that I like a lot, but it is the most important race of the year.”

Egan Bernal at the 2024 Tour de France. Photo:EFE Share

He added: “The Tour did not go as we had expected. Now we have to go home, talk to the coach and set new goals.”

Finally, Egan Bernal said that he must prepare better for the 2025 Tour de France, given the results of this edition. “Mentally we must prepare now. I am already thinking about next year, once you win this race and the feeling that you are struggling to keep up with the group in front hits you hard on the ego. It is like this is not my place and I want to be up front.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS