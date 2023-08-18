The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal was confirmed by the team Ineos in the group that will dispute the Back to Spainfrom August 26 to September 17.

Ineos confirmed the news that was being handled after the end of the Tour de France, test in which Bernal, against all odds, finished.

The group

The Colombian runner finished in the 36th place in the Tour and a difference of two hours, 38 minutes and 16 seconds from the champion, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard.

It will be the second time that Bernal has taken part in the Vuelta, since he did so in 2021 when he was in sixth place, 13 minutes 27 seconds behind. Cousin Roglicwho was the champion.

The 26-year-old Colombian cyclist will be accompanied by Geraint Thomas, Thymen Arensman, Laurens de Plus, Filippo Ganna, Jhonatan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile and Kim Heiduk.

“Thomas, the experienced Welshman, does the Vuelta for the second time, finishing in the big number 19,” the statement said.

He added: “He will be supported by a strong and experienced group of riders, including former Tour de France winner and Italy spin, Egan Bernal. The inspirational Colombian played a key role for the Grenadiers in this year’s Tour de France, an incredible effort after his miraculous comeback from the huge crash and potentially life-changing injury he sustained in 2022.”