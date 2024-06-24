Colombian cycling will have another representative in the 111th edition of the Tour de France. This Monday, the Ineos Grenadiers presented its call for runners who are going to face the gala race and Egan Bernal it was confirmed.

According to the criteria of

The participation of Egan Bernal in it Tour de France It was an open secret after a brilliant season in which he fought for the podiums of the O Gran Camiño, the Tour of Catalonia and the Tour of Switzerland.

Egan Bernal came third in the fifth stage of the 2024 Tour of Switzerland. Photo:INEOS Grenadiers Share

Egan, straight to the Tour

Bernal He had already said it on repeated occasions, his desire and main objective was to run the ‘Grande boucle’ and Ineos fulfilled him and confirmed it in the training after what was his fourth place in Swiss.

The 27-year-old rider will share ranks with important riders such as Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour, Tom Pidcock, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Castroviejo, Laurens De Plus, Ben Turner and Scott Drawer.

The champion of Tour de France 2019 He was very happy to participate in another French race again and stressed that he and his team are going to aim high.

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE Share

“I am very happy to have been selected again. It is a great honor to be in the most important race in the world and, like every year, we will fight for the best possible result,” he said.

Egan’s clear goal

The ambition is clear, Egan He hopes to be competitive again after completing a long period of recovery after that accident in January 2022 in which he almost lost his life. The objective is to fight for the general classification.

“I want to be really competitive and someone who can make a real difference in the race… As a team we want to win and we have some riders who can do very well. It will be important to have different options, especially in the second and third week,” said the rider of Zipaquira.

Egan Bernal in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá Photo:‘X’: Egan Bernal Share

He added: “If we can get to that point with several riders at the top of the standings, it can become a strategic game, and having several cards to play will be important.”

Despite the confirmation of the British squad, it is not clear who will be the leader of Ineos. The Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, the Colombian Egan Bernal and the british Geraint Thomas They can act as team leader, but everything will depend on the strategy.

Although everything indicates that Rodríguez would be the ‘capo’ of Ineos and Egan is going to act as a team member.