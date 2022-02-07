Monday, February 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal is already at home with family and friends: “happy to be reborn”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Egan Bernal at home

The Colombian cyclist received a medical discharge this Sunday. Now comes the recovery process.

After five surgeries due to fractures in his spine, leg and right hand, Egan Bernal25, left this Sunday from the clinic to which he was taken two weeks ago due to a training accident that almost cost him his life.

See also  The world, shocked by the accident of Egan Bernal

Bernal was “discharged” and is ready “to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis”, The University Clinic of La Sabana reported in a statement.

Egan’s Joy

At the press conference after leaving the medical center, the cyclist thanked the doctors for allowing him “get a second chance”and stressed that if it weren’t for them the “story would be different”.

Bernal also said that the accident changed his life in a matter of seconds because “at one point I was preparing for the Tour de France, giving it my all in the time trial, and the next second I was fighting for my life.”

Hours later, the cyclist himself reported through his Twitter account that he is already at home with his family and friends.

Accompanying a photo with his loved ones, Bernal pointed out: “THE HOLD ON!
Happy to be reborn.”

Colombian sports figures, such as the tennis player Juan Sebastian Cabalexpressed their support for Egan Bernal with comments on the publication.

See also  Zaytsev changes role and Civitanova flies to Superlega

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egan #Bernal #home #family #friends #happy #reborn

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Shootings affected 3 out of 4 elementary schools in Rio in 2019 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.