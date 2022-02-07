Egan Bernal is already at home with family and friends: “happy to be reborn”

After five surgeries due to fractures in his spine, leg and right hand, Egan Bernal25, left this Sunday from the clinic to which he was taken two weeks ago due to a training accident that almost cost him his life.

Bernal was “discharged” and is ready “to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis”, The University Clinic of La Sabana reported in a statement.

Egan’s Joy

At the press conference after leaving the medical center, the cyclist thanked the doctors for allowing him “get a second chance”and stressed that if it weren’t for them the “story would be different”.

Bernal also said that the accident changed his life in a matter of seconds because “at one point I was preparing for the Tour de France, giving it my all in the time trial, and the next second I was fighting for my life.”

Hours later, the cyclist himself reported through his Twitter account that he is already at home with his family and friends.

Accompanying a photo with his loved ones, Bernal pointed out: “THE HOLD ON!

Happy to be reborn.”

Colombian sports figures, such as the tennis player Juan Sebastian Cabalexpressed their support for Egan Bernal with comments on the publication.

SPORTS