Egan Bernal is already at home with family and friends: “happy to be reborn”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian cyclist received a medical discharge this Sunday. Now comes the recovery process.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 07, 2022, 08:56 AM
After five surgeries due to fractures in his spine, leg and right hand, Egan Bernal25, left this Sunday from the clinic to which he was taken two weeks ago due to a training accident that almost cost him his life.
Bernal was “discharged” and is ready “to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis”, The University Clinic of La Sabana reported in a statement.
Egan’s Joy
At the press conference after leaving the medical center, the cyclist thanked the doctors for allowing him “get a second chance”and stressed that if it weren’t for them the “story would be different”.
Bernal also said that the accident changed his life in a matter of seconds because “at one point I was preparing for the Tour de France, giving it my all in the time trial, and the next second I was fighting for my life.”
Hours later, the cyclist himself reported through his Twitter account that he is already at home with his family and friends.
Accompanying a photo with his loved ones, Bernal pointed out: “THE HOLD ON!
Happy to be reborn.”
Colombian sports figures, such as the tennis player Juan Sebastian Cabalexpressed their support for Egan Bernal with comments on the publication.
SPORTS
February 07, 2022, 08:56 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #home #family #friends #happy #reborn
Leave a Reply