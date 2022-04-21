Egan Bernal: Ineos reveals unpublished video of the cyclist’s recovery

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Exciting images released by the team of the Colombian rider.
April 21, 2022, 05:58 PM
He Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues with his stage of hard work, in search of his physical recovery, after the accident he suffered.
This Thursday, the Colombian team, Ineos, released an emotional video that brings together the best images of the entire recovery process carried out by the rider.
“Look behind the scenes of @Eganbernal’s emotional return to cycling in Colombia,” says the trill from Ineos where the video is shared.
