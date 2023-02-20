The triumph of Daniel Martinez in the Tour of the Algarve served for the theme Ineos and the next Tour de France I had one more chapter.

Martínez, in the final time trial, adjusted his first title of 2023 and the eighth of his sports career, which leaves his team’s technicians calm for the future.

Rod Ellingworth, The general manager of the squad warned that the Colombian is one of the riders that they take into account for the Tour de France roster, due to his present.

Calmly

Ellingworth, at the same time, referred to the actuality of Egan Bernal, who has not been able to travel to Europe due to the problem in his left knee, which forced him to leave in the Return to San Juan, Argentina.

“With Egan, I’m not putting any expectations on him at all. I think it would be unfair. He will have his own expectations because that’s how motivated he is. But nothing can be said about the Tour yet. It’s totally open,” the manager told cyclingnews .com

And he added: “You cannot criticize what he has done. It’s pretty great where he’s at. He sends me videos and updates of what he’s doing in training and to be honest, he couldn’t be doing more. We are running with him, giving him every opportunity, supporting him one hundred percent.”

Bernal had to dispute the Tour of the Valencian Community last week, but the knee problem did not leave him and at Ineos they want to take it easy, after the brutal accident in January 2022.

“This little problem has nothing to do with last year. It’s just a bruise around the knee. We just don’t want to take any chances with him,” Ellingworth said.

“He’s frustrated, he’s desperate to run. But you have to be strong with these guys because they always want to push. Last year, Egan wanted to come back early, but we stopped him. Sometimes you have to stop them,” the general manager said.

