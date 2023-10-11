After dominating three-stage racing for several years, the team Ineos Grenadiers, where the Colombian runs Egan Bernal, he went blank in 2023. The British Geraint Thomas came second in the Giro d’Italia, but in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España they went blank.

For this reason, the team went on the market to look for a great figure, and even more so, when by 2024 it will lose several of its figures: Among others, the British Tao Geoghegan Hart will go to Lidl-Trek, and the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martínez will go to Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ineos already failed in its attempt to hire two of the great figures of the world squad: He targeted Primoz Roglic, but the Slovenian signed with Bora, and wanted to take Tadej Pogacar, who will continue to be the card of the UAE Team Emirates.

The Belgian was also in the spotlight Remco Evenepoel, taking advantage of the rumor of the possible merger of Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-Quick Step, but in the end, that union did not materialize and Remco will continue to be the visible face of this second squad.

For now, Ineos’ assets will remain the same: the experience of Geraint Thomas, hope in the recovery of Egan Bernal and the growth of Carlos Rodríguez, whose fifth place in the 2023 Tour de France projects him as a leader for the future.

However, Thomas is already 37 years old and Egan’s recovery, although he is on the right track, is still very slow, although the Colombian has a contract until 2026. For this reason, press reports say that Ineos intends to take to another projection cyclist.

Cian Uijtdebroeks, the goal of Ineos

The Global Cycling Network portal assured that Ineos wants to add to its ranks to the Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks, barely 20 years old and linked to Bora Hansgrohe since 2022. Already this year, Uijtdebroeks showed the great future he has by finishing eighth in the Vuelta a España.

In 2022, Uijtdebroeks won the Tour de L’Avenir, a race also won by several of the great Colombian cyclists of recent decades, such as Nairo Quintana (2010), Esteban Chaves (2011), Miguel Ángel López (2014) and himself. Egan Bernal (2017).

How close is Uijtdebroeks to Ineos? It doesn’t seem so easy. He has a contract with Bora until the end of 2024 and his current team has already made him an offer to renew. And Lidl-Trek also wants to take it.

SPORTS

More Sports news