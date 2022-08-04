Egan Bernal, in limbo? The striking reinforcement strategy of the Ineos team

Egan Bernal keeps his sports future in an unknown that, for now, seems to have no resolution date. After his serious accident, the Ineos team has not had a good season. The results in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France have been quite far from what was expected.

Under this scenario, the strategy of the British squad seems to be be reinforced with young promises of world cycling. Which could sow doubts about Bernal’s future.

And Egan?

In days gone by, it was Leo Hayterthe winner of the U-23 Giro d’Italia, who was announced as a new member of their ranks.

Rod Ellingworth, deputy team manager, said: “Leo is one of those highly talented young cyclists who already impresses with his performance, like in the Giro Sub23. I have a lot to gain from seeing how he evolves with us ”.

Leo is the brother of Ethan, 23 years old and who has been part of Ineos since 2018.

(We recommend: The brave transgender player who breaks barriers in Colombian sports).

Leo Hayter 🤝 INEOS Grenadiers We’re excited to announce the signing of @leohayter as a stagiaire this season, before turning pro with the Grenadiers in 2023 📝 Welcome Leo! pic.twitter.com/3P0ilGGMCQ — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) August 1, 2022

Days later, the renewal of Filippo Gannatwo-time time trial world champion, whose contract expired in 2023.



“There is a lot to focus on for the rest of this season and next year, and having that level of support behind me is very important. I am looking forward to spending more of my career with this team.”Ganna highlighted, as reported on Wednesday by his team in a statement on his website.

Now, the last reinforcement of Ineos is the young man Josh Tarlingwho despite being only 18 years old, promises to be one of the figures of British cycling.

More news

SPORTS