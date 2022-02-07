Monday, February 7, 2022
Egan Bernal: his mother’s emotional message when he saw him leave the clinic

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal and the doctors who treated him at the Sabana Clinic.

Photo:

Sabana Clinic Press

Egan Bernal and the doctors who treated him at the Clínica de la Sabana.

Egan was released from the clinic this Sunday.

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, the only Latin American to win the Tour de France, left the hospital this Sunday where he was taken two weeks ago due to a training accident that almost cost him his life.

After five surgeries to correct fractures in his spine, leg and right hand, the 25-year-old cyclist was “discharged” and is ready “to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis,” the University Clinic said in a statement. Savannah.

Undoubtedly the happiest has been his mother, Flor Marina Gómez, who has experienced moments of anguish with the whole situation of her son, but who was looking forward to seeing him again at home.

Egan Bernal

Egan’s mom’s Instagram story.

This Sunday, she posted messages on her Instagtram account, expressing her joy at Egan’s progress.

In her stories, Marina first published the phrase: “This is another race in your life and as always you are going to win it.” The phrase was accompanied by childhood photos of Egan, riding his bike.

Hours later, the mother published another photo with Egan, and the words: “Happiness”, “Love”, “Thanks”, “Faith”.

He also posted a message as he left the clinic. “I can only say THANK GOD because today we return home with my son. A stage in his recovery begins, which with love and with his strength we will overcome very soon.”

SPORTS

