The present of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal is not the best. It was expected that at this point in the season he would be in Europetraining, running, doing the first part of his year, but it is not like that.

The left knee not yet well tested in the European lot.

(Is it another Piqué? This has been his physical change since he ended with Shakira) (Shakira and Piqué: the singer returns to the charge with the witch in her house, video)

He does not’

After his retirement in the fifth stage of the Back to San Juan, in Argentina, Bernal has not been able to run and he has not trained in the best way either.

Last February 15 was his last outing on a bicycle and since his abandonment he has done little and the intensity has not been high either.

Egan Berna began the season at the Tour de San Juan, Argentina. See also Parma-Genoa ends 2-0. Goals from Benedyczak and Vazquez decide

It was expected to reappear in Europe in the Tour of the Valencian Community in Spain, but this was not possible.

no worries

The idea was that he would be in Paris-Nice, which starts on March 5, but time does not give him.

You have to go to those races to compete, they are the main objectives of the teams and they cannot take a cyclist to see how he is doing.

Rod Ellingworth, the general manager of the team Ineos, confirmed that Bernal will stay in Colombia and will not go to Europe, for the moment.

“Egan Bernal will not run in Paris-Nice,” he said, as he is still recovering from his knee.

He added: “There are no worries. Unfortunately, she had a fall in San Juan and landed on her knee, nothing to do with the accident last year, but like everything, these things take a little bit of time.”

Ellingworth pointed out that neither he nor the Ineos team are eager for Bernal to travel and compete.

“You can never put a time frame on it. But she’s doing fine. Obviously he’s a little disappointed that he’s not in Europe racing at the moment, but one thing with Egan is that you have to stop him because he’s an ambitious guy, like all these guys. We couldn’t have asked for more from Egan to be honest up to this point,” he noted.

The specialist

EL TIEMPO spoke with the doctor treating him, Manuel Gutierrez, who indicated that Bernal is still undergoing treatment.

“Egan is doing well, he continues to recover. The problem is not bigger. He is still in rehabilitation,” said Gutiérrez, who has been in charge of the knee operation and its recovery.

“It is going well, but the truth is that it is not known when he will compete again, but you have to be calm because it is going well,” he commented.

It was learned that Bernal is likely to travel to Europe and be part of Ineos in the Coppi Bartali, from March 21 to 25, but we have to wait for the evolution of the knee.

(Official: Linda Caicedo is a new Real Madrid player)(Linda Caicedo: this was her first day in the Real Madrid world)

SPORTS