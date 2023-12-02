One of the most emotional scenes when Egan Bernal won the Tour de France in 2019 It was the presence of his entire family on one side of the podium. Among them was his younger brother, Ronald Stiven, who could not hide his excitement.

By then, Ronald was barely 14 years old and was already beginning to follow in his brother’s footsteps. And he began to make his career while Egan was recovering from the serious accident on January 24, 2022 in Gachancipá, which almost cost him his life.

Ronald was part of the Talentos Colombia-Bicicletas Strongman development team this year. But now, as revealed by the Mundo Ciclístico portal, the youngest of the Bernal dynasty will make the leap to Europe.

Now, at 18 years old, Ronald was confirmed as a new member of the Unión Cycliste Monaco squad. “It is with great pleasure that we announce the arrival of @ronaldstivenbernal to our team for next season,” was the official announcement.

The Unión Cycliste Monaco has, in addition to Bernal, nine other riders under 21 years of age whom it hopes to help in their international projection. Five of them are new, among them the Colombian.

Ronald had already had his first experience in the old continent. He was in the Italian formation Regia Congressi Seiecom Valdarno.

How is Egan Bernal’s recovery going?

While his younger brother continues to project himself, Egan is in clear recovery, thinking about his goals for 2024, in which he hopes to fight again in the big three-week races.

This Friday, Egan uploaded a video on his Instagram account showing how he trains in Colombia before joining his team’s Training CampIneos Grenadiers, with whom he hopes to fight for the Vuelta a España title, the only major one he is missing in his career.

