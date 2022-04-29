Saturday, April 30, 2022
Egan Bernal hinted at the marches this Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

The Colombian cyclist travels to Europe to continue his recovery after the accident on January 24.

Shortly before traveling to Europe to continue his recovery process after the serious accident he suffered on January 24 in Gachancipá (Cundinamarca), Egan Bernal, current Giro d’Italia champion, launched several trills in which he got into the campaign presidential.

Bernal had already launched a trill on Wednesday, in which he showed his concern about what is happening in the current campaign and said that someone who divides does not deserve to be president.

Egan’s hint before traveling to Europe

This Thursday there were some marches to commemorate what happened a year ago during the national strike. Egan threw hints at the organizers of these movements, just as he was on his way to the airport to catch his flight to Europe:

Later, in a more serious tone, Egan returned to talk about politics and said he did not agree with “giving away money” and assured that a way had to be found to generate more employment.

The trills, especially the latter, generated various reactions in the networks. While some supported Egan’s words, others claimed him for his words and brought to light that he himself asked for help on Facebook in 2014 to travel to a mountain biking competition.

SPORTS

