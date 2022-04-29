Egan Bernal hinted at the marches this Thursday

Shortly before traveling to Europe to continue his recovery process after the serious accident he suffered on January 24 in Gachancipá (Cundinamarca), Egan Bernal, current Giro d’Italia champion, launched several trills in which he got into the campaign presidential.

Bernal had already launched a trill on Wednesday, in which he showed his concern about what is happening in the current campaign and said that someone who divides does not deserve to be president.

Tomorrow I am traveling to Europe, and I am worried about leaving Colombia in this transcendental political situation

We don’t need more division, we need you to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country.

Someone who divides does not deserve to be president

It had to be said and it was said. – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 27, 2022

Egan’s hint before traveling to Europe

This Thursday there were some marches to commemorate what happened a year ago during the national strike. Egan threw hints at the organizers of these movements, just as he was on his way to the airport to catch his flight to Europe:

I left my house 6 hours early to get to the airport on time for Paro, and it’s the fastest time I’ve arrived 🧘🏽‍♂️ That such unemployment does not exist 🙄 – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 29, 2022

Later, in a more serious tone, Egan returned to talk about politics and said he did not agree with “giving away money” and assured that a way had to be found to generate more employment.

I’m not an economist, but my common sense tells me that… Giving money will not last long and end in something good. I believe that the solution lies in generating decent employment and thinking about the future, because this is not going to be fixed in 4 years. – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 29, 2022

The trills, especially the latter, generated various reactions in the networks. While some supported Egan’s words, others claimed him for his words and brought to light that he himself asked for help on Facebook in 2014 to travel to a mountain biking competition.

