Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

AUTO PLAY

Colombia, in suspense for the health of Egan BernalColombia, in suspense for the health of Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal

The Colombian cyclist is still hospitalized in an ICU.

See also  Novak Djokovic returned to Serbia, this was the great reception, video

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He is still in the Intensive Care Unit of the Clínica de la Sabana, an entity that issued a new statement on Tuesday afternoon.

(Also read: Egan Bernal has already woken up: new news about his health)

Bernal, who had an accident last Monday when he was training on the bicycle against the clock, is progressing favorably.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: 72 crucial hours for your future)

“The interdisciplinary team will continue to be dedicated to taking care of everything that the patient’s current medical condition entails in the best way,” said Clínica de la Sabana.

And he added: “As the hours have passed, the patient has had an excellent response to treatment and the dose of inotropy has been decreasing.”

Egan Bernal underwent two operations to treat fractures to his right femur and patella, as well as his thoracic vertebrae.

“After noon the patient adequately tolerated the extubation protocol without any complications. At this time he is conscious and mobile in all four limbs,” he concluded.

See also  Egan Bernal and Ineos train singing rancheras, video

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Egan #Bernal #movement #extremities

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Glitch: How does the purchase of Activision Blizzard affect you? | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.