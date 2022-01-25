Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian cyclist is still hospitalized in an ICU.
January 25, 2022, 05:49 PM
the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He is still in the Intensive Care Unit of the Clínica de la Sabana, an entity that issued a new statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Bernal, who had an accident last Monday when he was training on the bicycle against the clock, is progressing favorably.
“The interdisciplinary team will continue to be dedicated to taking care of everything that the patient’s current medical condition entails in the best way,” said Clínica de la Sabana.
And he added: “As the hours have passed, the patient has had an excellent response to treatment and the dose of inotropy has been decreasing.”
Egan Bernal underwent two operations to treat fractures to his right femur and patella, as well as his thoracic vertebrae.
“After noon the patient adequately tolerated the extubation protocol without any complications. At this time he is conscious and mobile in all four limbs,” he concluded.
sports
.
