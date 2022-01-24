the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

The first information that EL TIEMPO learned was that Bernal collided with a bus that was stopped on the road near the municipality of Gachancipa (Cundinamarca).

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: Ineos gives the first official report on his health)

EL TIEMPO confirmed that he has a diafusiary fracture of femur of law and of ball joint.

The injuries you sustained

It is reported that Bernal entered surgery in the Savannah Clinic and that the doctors put an intramedullary nail.

Similarly, it is stated that the injury is in the middle of the femur and that the doctors put that nail in the operation to fix the broken bone.

of the blow, Egan Bernal a lung was punctured and there is an air leak, which indicates that he is being treated for a pneumothorax, bleeding in the chest cavity.

The treatment to which he is subjected is to put a tube in his chest to drain the blood and let the air out.

mild head trauma

Sources confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the rider, champion of the Tour de France of 2019 and the Giro d’Italia of 2021, he underwent a skull CT whose result is “normal, but with mild head trauma,” they said.

Similarly, Bernal has nondisplaced cervical spine fracture, “neck fracture, but stable”, it was indicated.

Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez have been training in Colombia for several days.

“Ineos can confirm that Egan Bernal was taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning,” the team said in a statement.

The authorities indicated that the accident occurred at 10:05 in the morning on the road. Bogota – Tunja, at kilometer 33+800, sector Gachancipa and that it was caused by the closure of the side of the road.

“The vehicles were traveling in the Tunja – Bogotá direction, when a bus-type vehicle stops to drop off a passenger and the driver of the bicycle-type vehicle, who was traveling in the same direction and along the same lane, does not observe the maneuver made by the bus-type vehicle. colliding from the rearsays the road report.

