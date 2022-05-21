Sunday, May 22, 2022
Egan Bernal: harsh response from Gustavo Bolívar on ‘if Petro is Chávez’

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

The senator of the Historical Pact reacted again to the cyclist’s tweets.

Gustavo Bolívar, senator of the Historical Pact, responded to the tweet with political content that the cyclist Egan Bernal published this Saturday morning.

(In context: Egan Bernal compares presidential candidates with Trump, Chávez and Duque).

The rider, current champion of the Giro d’Italia, had written: “Yes Fico is Duke 2. It could be said that… The “old man” is Trump 2? And Petro is Chávez 2? (sic)”.

To this message, Senator Bolívar replied: “Neither Trump nor Chavez have governed in Colombia. Neither Petro has governed in Venezuela. Then, if that country did things wrong, it was not Petro’s fault.”

Earlier, when Bernal had revealed that he will vote for Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential elections, Bolívar had written:

Egan’s is 1 vote. Respect their opinion. Let’s focus on pedaling for the 12 million we need to win in the first round. We are close. We are going to the streets and knocking on doors to consolidate the victory”.

SPORTS

