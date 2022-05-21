Egan Bernal: harsh response from Gustavo Bolívar on ‘if Petro is Chávez’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
The senator of the Historical Pact reacted again to the cyclist’s tweets.
May 21, 2022, 11:42 AM
Gustavo Bolívar, senator of the Historical Pact, responded to the tweet with political content that the cyclist Egan Bernal published this Saturday morning.
(In context: Egan Bernal compares presidential candidates with Trump, Chávez and Duque).
The rider, current champion of the Giro d’Italia, had written: “Yes Fico is Duke 2. It could be said that… The “old man” is Trump 2? And Petro is Chávez 2? (sic)”.
If Fico is Duke 2.
You could say that…
The “old man” is Trump 2?
And Petro is Chavez 2?
– Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 21, 2022
To this message, Senator Bolívar replied: “Neither Trump nor Chavez have governed in Colombia. Neither Petro has governed in Venezuela. Then, if that country did things wrong, it was not Petro’s fault.”
Neither Trump nor Chavez have governed in Colombia.
Not even Petro has governed in Venezuela. Then, if that country did things wrong, it was not Petro’s fault.
– Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) May 21, 2022
Earlier, when Bernal had revealed that he will vote for Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential elections, Bolívar had written:
“Egan’s is 1 vote. Respect their opinion. Let’s focus on pedaling for the 12 million we need to win in the first round. We are close. We are going to the streets and knocking on doors to consolidate the victory”.
Egan’s is 1 vote.
Respect their opinion.
Let’s focus on pedaling for the 12 million we need to win in the first round.
We are close.
We go to the streets and knock on doors to consolidate the victory.
– Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) May 18, 2022
May 21, 2022, 11:42 AM
