Egan Bernal had another sensational battle on the penultimate stage in Hungary

Egan Bernal.
The Colombian will finish the race this Sunday.
Egan Bernal His participation in the Tour of Hungary ends this Sunday, a race in which he has stood out and is in the ‘top’ 10.
Egan, in the fight
Egan gave another great battle this Saturday and with great demand. He crossed the finish line with the leader’s group and remains among the top 10 in the general classification. It was a 206.4 km stage ending in Dobogoko.
Egan, who gave new signs of his competitive improvement, even with ferocious attacks, is eighth overall, after the queen stage that was won by Yannis Voisard.
The Colombian was 22 s behind the leader, Marc Hirschi, who this Sunday will have the option to win the test.
Bernal entered the sixth box on Friday and occupied that place overall, in an excellent performance that confirmed his notable progress.
classifications
Stage
Yannis Voisard 5:04 14
Thibau Nys + 10
Sylvain Moniquet + 10
Marc Hirschi +10
Ben Tulett + 10
David Poole+10
Matteo Fabbro +10
Oscar Onley +10
Davide Piganzoli + 10
Paul Double+10
General
Mark Hirschi 17:19 28
Ben Tulett at 10 s
Yannis Voisard at 13 seconds
David Max Poole at 16 sec
Sylvain Moniquet at 18 seconds
Oscar Oneley at 22 s
Matteo Fabbro at 22 s
Egan Bernal at 22 seconds
