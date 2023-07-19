Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Egan Bernal had another scare: he fell again, on stage 17 of the Tour de France, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Efe and Tour de France

The Colombian is still competing in his first race in three weeks after the accident.

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered a new fall, apparently without consequences, in stage 17 of the Tour de France, that runs this Wednesday between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courcheve, 166 kilometers.

Bernal fell into a curve on a descent 52 kilometers from the finish line. Quickly, the one born in Zipaquirá rejoined and got back on the bike.

Bernal assured that he has reserved strength in recent days to be in the best conditions this Wednesday during the queen stage and support the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez in the fight for the third step of the podium in Paris.

“Yesterday (Monday) I didn’t even go out to train (during the rest stage), I was exhausted, I needed a day without a bike. Today I did the time trial calmly and I hope I can be well tomorrow to support Carlitos in one of the decisive stages of the Tour “said the 2019 winner.

Diminished by the hard fall he suffered last year, which nearly cost him his career, Bernal has become a gregarious for his teammates, especially for the Spaniard, whom he sees at 22 as a reflection of what he was him when he was propelled to win the Tour at that same age.

SPORTS
with Efe

