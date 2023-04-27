The Colombian Egan Bernal gave a very good sample of his recovery after his serious accident on January 24, 2022, in the second stage of the Tour of Romandie.

Ethan Hayter, Egan’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate, won the second stage of the race, between Morteau and La Chaux-de-Fonds, of 162.7 km, and is the new leader of the test.

Bernal arrived in the main lot after doing the job, along with Ecuadorian Jonathan Narváez, to lead Hayter to stage victory.

Hayter surpassed in this stage the Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE) and the Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM), second and third respectively.

Ethan Hayter celebrates his stage victory in the Tour of Romandie. Photo: Valentin Flauraud. efe

Overall, Hayter is six seconds ahead of the Norwegian Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and the French Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step).

The breakaway of the day was carried out by three men (Julien Bernard from France, Gleb Brussenskiy from Kazakhstan and Tom Bohli from Switzerland), who stood out at the start of the stage and were caught thirty kilometers from the end.

This is how Colombians are going in the Tour of Romandie

Harold Tejada (Astana) is the best Colombian in the general classification: 23rd place, 27 seconds behind. Egan Bernal is in box 36, 31 seconds away.

Harold Tejada. Date of birth: April 27, 1997 Age: 23 years. Height: 1.80 m. Weight: 63 kg. Team: Astana

The one who collapsed in the general was Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), who lost more than 13 minutes in the fraction.

On Friday the third stage takes place, an 18.8-kilometre time trial in Châtel-Saint.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news