Michal Kwiatkowski won stage 13 of Tour de Francewhich took place between Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne and Grand Colombier, 137 kilometers long, in which Jonas Vingegaard retained the race lead and figure of the day for Colombia was Harold Tejada, while Egan Bernal He did his teamwork.

arrival at Grand Colombier was important for the general classification and the climb confirmed the fight that is taking place between vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

Great battle

roofthe Colombian team Astanawas in a breakaway alongside cyclists like Michal Kwiatkowski, Alberto Bettiol, Kasper Asgreen, Matej Mohoric, Jasper Stuyven and others, who came to have three minutes of difference over the main peloton.

The winner of the last edition once again lost the wheel of his great rival, who made a hard attack in the last kilometer and entered with a four-second advantage, to which he added four bonus seconds.

The brutal attack of pogacar in the last kilometer, the toughest rapas

Ascent to the Grand Colombier, he destroyed the bunch of favorites and also felt himself in the legs of the yellow jersey and defending champion.

the australian Jai Hindley lost 15 seconds with pogacar and he is still third, although he increased his income with respect to the fourth, the Spanish Carlos Rodriguez, who gave up 17 seconds to the Australian.

Fight for the podium

The Granada cyclist Ineos now trailing Hindley by 1.57 and close on the heels of the British Twins Adam and Simon Yates.

The first, who entered two seconds before Rodríguez, is 15 seconds behind the Spaniard and the second, who led him by six seconds at the finish line, is now 16 seconds behind.

Oblivious to the fight for the general, kwiatkwoskiteammate of carlos rodriguezconverted in the last ones into a luxury gregarious, signed a triumph

of success in one of the mythical peaks of the Tour.

His first victory was achieved in La Roche sur Foron, where he entered the finish line

by the hand of the one who was then his leader, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

This Saturday, stage 14, between Annemasse and Morzine les Portes du Soleil, of 151 km, with five mountain passes, one third, three first and one out of category 11 kilometers from the end.