The British Geraint Thomas will be the leader of Ineos Grenadiers in the Back to Spainwhich will begin in Barcelona next Saturday the 26th, and will feature the Colombian

Egan Bernal and the Spanish Jonathan Castroviejo and Omar Fraile as squires.

It will be the second time that Bernal has taken part in the Vuelta, since he did so in 2021 when he was in sixth place, 13 minutes 27 seconds behind Primoz Roglic, who was the champion.

“He will be supported by a strong and experienced group of riders, including former Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal,” team Ineos said.

He added: “The inspirational Colombian played a key role for the Grenadiers in this year’s Tour de France, an incredible effort after his miraculous comeback from the big crash and potentially life-changing injury he sustained in 2022.”

TIME consulted Javier Guillen, the director of the Tour of Spain, who chose the presence of the rider Zipaquirá.

“Very happy in the Vuelta with this news. The truth is that for our organization that Bernal runs the Vuelta is very important. I hope he continues to recover in the best way,” Guillén said from Spain.

And he added: “He did a good Tour taking into account the issue of accident and his recovery, That he runs from now on is a fact to highlight, after what happened to him. It’s good given the importance of the running back.”

Guillén confirmed that he is of great value against Egan Bernal in the Vuelta, since he is a renowned rider and loved by the fans.

“Being in the Vuelta helps him because he continues to gain confidence. Managing anxiety, competing in the race is what the cyclists want after these unfortunate events, but Egan continues to pick up the pace in the lot and the Vuelta is ideal,” he said.

