The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He went through the operating room again in Bogotaafter having back pain in the past Tour de France which led him to withdraw from the Vuelta a España at the last minute.

Bernal had put the Lap as his biggest goal this season and he was having a great year after the podium in the Tour of Catalonia and the O Gran Camiño, but his performance in the Tour was not the best.

“Before the Tour we had a plan of races to do, but I have to take a break and do my best to take the next step. After the Tour We need to talk, solve some problems I had here and start thinking about next year,” he said in an interview ESPN in the middle of the Tour.

Surgery in Bogota

Egan had already gotten off the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to focus on the Vuelta a España, claiming that the Ineos team had not given him permission to represent Colombia in the long-distance race.

However, the plans did not go as Egan expected, as his performance in the Tour de France He was not the best and in several stages he was seen suffering far from the main pack.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 27-year-old cyclist had undergone surgery to correct the back pain he suffered during the ‘Grande Boucle’. His goal is to reach 100 percent by 2025.

The champion of the Tour de France 2019 and Giro d’Italia 2021 He underwent surgery in an operation that was not serious, they commented from RCN.

Not many details are known about the Colombian’s operation or his recovery times, but what is clear is that the 2024 season is over for him, and he will concentrate on making good preparations for the next season.

Egan Bernal would reappear in the Bogota Grand Fund which will be held on November 17 over a main long distance route of 115 kilometers and a short 60 km race.

HAROLD YEPES

