Egan Bernal He reappeared in the media, while he continues his recovery process and begins planning the 2023 season, in which he hopes to be at the highest level again.

The champion of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, in addition to his process after the accident he suffered on January 24, has had to follow the treatment of his mother, Flor Marina Gomez, who fights against breast cancer.

Egan spoke about his health, that of Flor Marina, cycling, politics and even soccer, in a chat with the VBar Caracol:



The recovery process. “The recovery is going very well. A month ago I had the last surgery, they removed the material from my knee, and right now I’m going back to training. I’m in preparation, something on vacation in quotes. The return to competitions will be in January or February.

The first races after the accident. “Doing a couple of races hasn’t helped that much physically, but it has helped mentally. Being in the peloton, feeling that I can help the team despite not being at the highest level, is very important after such a serious crash. The first time I was very scared, I was very anxious, it was like my first professional race”.

Planning for the 2023 season. “The ideal, if everything goes well, if I recover the strength in my right leg more than anything, I have faith that I can be ordinary in 2023. I would like to return to the Tour, I think it could be a good year to try and do your best. If I can just finish it that’s fine, but if I can fight for the overall too.”

What lessons did this process teach you? “Family is the most important. That is the lesson that remains for me and my people. The fall, my mother’s cancer… everything was very complex, but being together has allowed us to get ahead “

The health of Flor Marina Gómez, her mother. “The chemo is over. They have to remove a breast. She is recovering and trying to prepare for what is to come in the best possible way. We are very optimistic and believe that everything will turn out well.”

Will he be able to defeat Remco, Vingegaard in his return? “It’s difficult, but I think there are possibilities. I feel that in a certain way I have faith in myself. I’ve won a Giro, a Tour… being at the best level I can fight”.

Criticism for his views on politics. “I understand people. I understand that they get upset, the country is full of problems. People surely thought this man, what the hell? He doesn’t even live in the country and ‘has all the comforts, blah blah, and he tells us who vote’. It’s a very personal matter. Everyone is free to give their opinions. We can’t hide it: the country is going through a very difficult time. A minimum isn’t enough for anything. People are going to market and nothing. I had another idea of how the country would have been managed. The president that the people wanted won, and that is the beauty of democracy”.

Are you a fan of a football team? Noo. I like it when the national team plays. I am not a fan of any team. My girlfriend is from Millionaires!

The opinion on the call of James and Falcao to the National Team. “For me they are like legends. I don’t know much about football. For me they are two cracks, two legends. I’m not going to forget James in the World Cup. He deserves impressive respect. One is not you can forget what they do for the country. It goes beyond that. When we watch the games, a lot of people like to watch James.”

Do you see yourself in politics? “I don’t think so, I’m happy being a cyclist, I don’t believe in politics.”

The pressure to return. “I’m the one putting pressure on myself. The team had signed my last contract, it was for five years, and it was precisely when I fell. The team told me to be easy, so that I couldn’t ride again, they respect my contract. You fell working for the team. I’m the one who tells the team that I want to start doing well and get back to my level, 100 percent.”



Do you see any Colombian fighting another big one? “It seems to me that (Daniel) Martínez is going to be a rider who is going to be able to win a great lap, he is very good in the time trial, he climbs very well, I think he was fifth in the Giro that I won, he is super professional, he trains very hard , has the attitude and the talent. Many runners come behind, there is talent, and quite a lot”.

The Nairo Quintana case. “I am not very aware of the subject, I have seen what came out in the news, the truth is that I have not had the opportunity to speak with him. It is a complicated situation, fighting with lawyers, it is not such a cool situation to live in. The support towards Nairo, is a runner that the country loves and respects, who transmits a lot not only in cycling but in general, I hope everything goes well for him”.



The replacement of Colombian cycling. “In that I do not agree so much that one at 22 years old has to demonstrate, each person has a very different process. Not long ago Geraint Thomas won the Tour at 30, 31, Enric Mas is at 30, 31, and he is reaching his best level. Sometimes the comparisons are not good. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself, you get paid for this and you don’t have to put pressure on yourself because at 22 you are going to win a Tour”.

The aspiration to win the Vuelta. “Yes, I think so. It’s the only one of the three big ones that I need, it would be doing something very important, winning the three big ones, I could retire super calm personally. Last year I did it, it’s a very exclusive race It’s quite hot, you have to plan it very well. I’m 25 years old and I have several years left to win it”.

