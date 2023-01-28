Sunday, January 29, 2023
Egan Bernal gets off the Vuelta a San Juan: forced retirement

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Egan Bernal, in Denmark

The cyclist Egan Bernal.

The cyclist Egan Bernal.

The Colombian cyclist was contesting the race in Argentine territory.

The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, has left the Return to San Juan in the course of the sixth stage that takes place with the departure and arrival of the Vicente Chancay Velodrome, near the capital of San Juan, with a distance of 144.9 km.

Bernal (Cundinamarca, 26 years old), one of the top favorites in the Vuelta a San Juan, got off his bike at km 18 of the race, just one day from the end of the Argentine round.

The Colombian cyclist, who suffered a serious accident a year ago, had started the season in San Juan with his goals set on the big events on the calendar, especially the Tour de France.

“Egan Bernal has reluctantly withdrawn from the Vuelta a San Juan due to pain in his left knee suffered in the fall in which he was involved in the first stage of the race,” the Ineos team reported.

Bernal was fourth in the general classification after offering a good image of physical recovery last Friday at Alto de El Colorado. They separated him 50 seconds from the leader of the test, his compatriot Miguel Angel Lopez (Medellin).

EFE

