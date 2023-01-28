Egan Bernal gets off the Vuelta a San Juan: forced retirement

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The cyclist Egan Bernal.
The cyclist Egan Bernal.
The Colombian cyclist was contesting the race in Argentine territory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, has left the Return to San Juan in the course of the sixth stage that takes place with the departure and arrival of the Vicente Chancay Velodrome, near the capital of San Juan, with a distance of 144.9 km.
Bernal (Cundinamarca, 26 years old), one of the top favorites in the Vuelta a San Juan, got off his bike at km 18 of the race, just one day from the end of the Argentine round.
The Colombian cyclist, who suffered a serious accident a year ago, had started the season in San Juan with his goals set on the big events on the calendar, especially the Tour de France.
“Egan Bernal has reluctantly withdrawn from the Vuelta a San Juan due to pain in his left knee suffered in the fall in which he was involved in the first stage of the race,” the Ineos team reported.
Bernal was fourth in the general classification after offering a good image of physical recovery last Friday at Alto de El Colorado. They separated him 50 seconds from the leader of the test, his compatriot Miguel Angel Lopez (Medellin).
EFE
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #Vuelta #San #Juan #forced #retirement
Leave a Reply