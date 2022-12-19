Egan Bernal: get ready, this is the big change for 2023

Egan Bernal and your team Ineos They have launched the clothing that they will use for 2023, a year full of challenges for the Colombian cyclist.

“As a statement of intent for next year, Ineos’ ‘brigade red’ will now form the base color of the 2023 kit, signifying the team’s plan to compete with passion, courage and determination,” the team says.

He added: “In addition, this kit will see the introduction of Ineos Safety Orange, worn by the team’s counterparts at Ineos Britannia (America’s Cup sailing team), as a fluorescent flash on the riders’ right sleeve. attention to detail that helps improve visibility for cyclists on the road and is part of the team’s ongoing commitment to safety.”

Bernal continues training with a view to 2023, a season that excites him after the accident on January 24 in which he almost lost his life.

“The introduction of the distinctive orange color is also important. It will increase the visibility of our riders during races, as does the orange kit they wear while training, helping to keep them safe on the road and supporting them in all conditions. Bioracer has really risen to the challenge with our 2023 jersey and we are looking forward to racing with this kit ‘Visibly fast’, said Rod Ellingworththe sports deputy director.

INEOS Grenadiers’ partnership with Bioracer is one of continuous innovation, with an emphasis on developing and utilizing the latest advanced technologies to support and drive performance. The launch of the team’s 2023 Pro Team Kit marks the next stage of this dynamic partnership.

