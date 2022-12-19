Egan Bernal: get ready, this is the big change for 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Egan Bernal set up a story on Instagram making a market.
Instagram: @EganBernal
Egan Bernal set up a story on Instagram making a market.
The Colombian continues training with a view to the next season.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 19, 2022, 11:36 AM
Egan Bernal and your team Ineos They have launched the clothing that they will use for 2023, a year full of challenges for the Colombian cyclist.
“As a statement of intent for next year, Ineos’ ‘brigade red’ will now form the base color of the 2023 kit, signifying the team’s plan to compete with passion, courage and determination,” the team says.
(Argentina: camouflaged fan shows her breasts and can go to jail, video)
(‘Dibu’ Martínez tells why he celebrated with the obscene gesture, video)
He added: “In addition, this kit will see the introduction of Ineos Safety Orange, worn by the team’s counterparts at Ineos Britannia (America’s Cup sailing team), as a fluorescent flash on the riders’ right sleeve. attention to detail that helps improve visibility for cyclists on the road and is part of the team’s ongoing commitment to safety.”
Bernal continues training with a view to 2023, a season that excites him after the accident on January 24 in which he almost lost his life.
“The introduction of the distinctive orange color is also important. It will increase the visibility of our riders during races, as does the orange kit they wear while training, helping to keep them safe on the road and supporting them in all conditions. Bioracer has really risen to the challenge with our 2023 jersey and we are looking forward to racing with this kit ‘Visibly fast’, said Rod Ellingworththe sports deputy director.
INEOS Grenadiers’ partnership with Bioracer is one of continuous innovation, with an emphasis on developing and utilizing the latest advanced technologies to support and drive performance. The launch of the team’s 2023 Pro Team Kit marks the next stage of this dynamic partnership.
(Kylian Mbappé: moment in which ‘Cuti’ Romero sings the goal in his face, video)(Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé: the gestures that were crossed in the final, video)
December 19, 2022, 11:36 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #ready #big #change
Leave a Reply