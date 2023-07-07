Egan Bernal He was the protagonist this Thursday of the first stage with a hilltop finish of the Tour de France 2023. The Ineos team cyclist battled intensely during the day and once again pushed his body to the limit.

In fact, in the middle of the cavalcade of Tadej Pogacar (UAE) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Bernal did his thing and pushed himself as far as he could. Not surprisingly, as seen in the images of the transmission, Egan ‘blew up’ and had to say ‘no more’ in a dramatic moment at the end of the day.

Egan Bernal ‘busted’ in the Tour de France

In this Thursday’s stage, Egan put on overalls and worked as a luxury domestique for his partner Carlos Rodríguez.



Although he came out of the ‘top 20’ of the general classification, of which Vingegaard is now the leader, Egan ‘pulled his team’ for a good part of the final ascent, marked by a 5.3% inclination.

With 10 kilometers to go, it was emotional to see how Egan commanded the Ineos peloton.

Later, after an effort to admire, Bernal began to lag behind and feel that his strength was not giving him.

For this reason, with 3.1 kilometers to go, Egan Bernal had to stop after feeling ‘busted’.

The image of the moment was dramatic for cycling fans.



“Egan finished his job”was heard in the narration.

Egan, one of the victims of the tumble on the Montagne du Tour

Egan Bernal in the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: EFE, Tour de France

In the first two stages with pronounced mountains, Egan Bernal was one of the many victims.



After what he experienced in stage five, this Thursday Bernal left the ‘top 20’. And despite everything, he is still the best Colombian in the race. Of course, 12 minutes and 43 seconds behind the Danish Vingegaard.

