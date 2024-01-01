Egan Bernal has a clear objective New Yearwin titles again with his team in the WorldTourAfter a difficult return last year, after the serious accident suffered in January 2022, the cyclist has strived to achieve that physical shape that led him to conquer the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

It may be of interest to you: Karim Benzema appeared: the player's whereabouts are known after his unexpected absence

Egan was in several classics such as Tour of San Juan, Tour of Catalonia, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour of Romandie and Tour of Hungary. Furthermore, he was part of the Ineos Grenaiers in the Vuelta a España, a race in which he recovered.

It was a difficult 2023 for Egan and he, as he does every time he can, closed the old year with a hard training together with his friends on the roads of Colombia. He put on his team's uniform and went out to free himself.

Through his social networks, the 26-year-old runner shared several images of the training and left a direct message for all his fans on the occasion of the New Year.

Also: Famous athlete is found dead after being stabbed

“Every end of the year my friends and I end it with a very hard ride, more than a training, it is a release of everything we want to leave behind, as a kind of response to that APOCALYPSE of things that we face daily,” he began by saying. Colombian.

Egan He took a 7-hour ride on his bicycle and used this training as a form of release, he expressed on his official Instagram account.

“We left everything on the road, we concentrated for 7 hours to suffer in the way we like the most on the bicycle and with each pedal stroke accept the bad things that happened and with our eyes set on the new year,” said Bernal.

And he added: “Yesterday (December 31, 2023) was one of those days in which more than a training it was a release. For a 2024 with more APOCALYPSE“.

2024 will mean a new opportunity for Egan Bernalwho will seek to fight again for a grand tour after the serious accident he suffered in January 2022 on a road in Cundinamarca.

We show you: Teasing Tino Asprilla: now he is a year old doll in a CAI in Barranquilla

The objective of Egan is to win the Back to Spainthe only great one he is missing: he already won the Tour in 2019 and the Giro in 2021. “When you have already experienced what it means to win a great tour, and I only need to win a great one like the Vuelta, then I think that I can win it if I continue to have the mentality of being one of the best,” Egan said a few weeks ago.

SPORTS

More news in ELTIEMPO