ANDBernal won did not have the brightness that I desired before the start of the Tour de FranceThe Colombian was unable to keep up with the ‘bosses’ like Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, and will finish far behind in the general classification.

The 27-year-old cyclist arrived at the Tour with a glimmer of hope to fight for the general classification, although he was not Ineos’ main card to be in the top positions, since he had to be a gregarious member of the Spaniard, Carlos Rodriguez.

Low-key tour for Egan

For the one of Zipaquira It was very important to do a good job in the ‘Grande boucle’ and it generated a lot of excitement with the very good season he was having, as he was on the podium in the The Great Way and the Tour of Catalonia.

Bernal He tried to keep up with the leaders of the general classification and during the first two weeks of competition he remained on the lookout, riding alongside Vingegaard, Roglic, Pogacar and Evenepoel.

But in the last week of the race his legs failed him and he fell back into the general classification; from being among the first 15 places, he fell to the bottom of the table and ended up riding outside the first 100 riders.

Much was said about Egan Bernal In this edition of the Tour de France, there was speculation that he might have tested positive for Covid-19, but he himself came out to cut off the rumors and explain that he was not sick.

Egan Bernal will not go to the Vuelta a España

This Sunday, very bad news was confirmed for Colombian cycling, because Egan Bernal explained in ESPN Colombia that comes down from the Back to Spain and he is not going to run the last major of the year.

The Colombian, who will not be in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Not receiving permission from his team Ineos, it seemed that he was saving himself in the last week of the Tour de France to face the Vuelta a España, but left more than one cold.

“When you have already experienced what it means to win a Grand Tour and all I need to win is a Grand Tour like the Vuelta… Then I think I can win it if I keep the mentality of being one of the best. For me, to be totally happy with my career, all I need to do is win the Vuelta,” said Egan before the Tour de France.

The question now arises after the news confirmed by Egan BernalIt is not known whether he will compete in any less important races before the end of the season, or if he will focus on special preparation with a view to 2025.

