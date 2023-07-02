victor lafay won the second day of the Tour de France 2023, held this Sunday starting in Vitoria-Gasteiz and finishing in San Sebastián, after 208 kilometres, in which adam yates defended the lead and Egan Bernal He is still the best Colombian overall.

The fraction helped the cyclists overcome a difficult stage, avoiding falls, like the one that happened to Enric Mas and Richard Carapaz, on the first day, and that took them out of the Tour.

many dangers

Neilson Powless He was one of the stars of the day. Carapaz’s loss dealt a hard blow to his team, EF, which also includes Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves.

🔥The peloton started Jaizkibel! Jumbo and UAE at the front, as Mathieu van der Poel exits out of the back. 🔥Le peloton renter dans Jaizkibel! La Jumbo et la UAE font le forcing à l’avant, alors que Mathieu van der Poel explode à l’arrière. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/wAN3ZJ9H7A —Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 2, 2023

The runner escaped in search of increasing the difference in the general classification of the mountain prizes, which he achieved at the end of a hard fraction.

And 18 km from the finish line, the road got steeper and Tadej Pogacar He gave the order to impose a strong pace and that hurt the main group.

UAE Emirates he took the lead of the lot and the group was reduced, which indicates that not all of them came to the competition well.

Bernal held out and was next to the favourites, but Daniel Martinez was the opposite side of the coin, because he stayed again, the same as Thiabut Pinot.

Bernal rose in the general, he went from 23rd to 20th place, which clearly shows that his level is good in these first changes.

“The stage was difficult. We did well. We tried to have a hard stage, we continued the movement and we are happy with what was done”, commented Bernal.

This Monday, the third day between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne, 193 kilometers long, with four mountain prizes of a lower category.

classifications

Stage

1. Victor Lafay 4 h 46 min 39 s

2. Wout van Aert mt

3. Tadel Pogacar mt

4.Thomas Pidcock mt

5. Pello Bilbao mt.

10. Jai Hindley mt

18. Jonas Vingegaard mt

19. Carlos Rodriguez mt

21. Adam Yates Mt.

22. Egan Bernal mt

26. Harold Tejada at 58 s

65. Daniel Martínez at 7 min 00 s

General

1. Adam Yates 9 h 09 min 18 sec

2. Tadej Pogacar at 6 seconds

3. Simon Yates at 8 sec.

4.Victor Lefay at 12 seconds

5. Wout van Aert at 16 s

6.Jonas Vongegaard at 17 seconds

9. Jai Hindley at 22s

10.Mikel Landa mt

11. Carlos Rodriguez mt

20. Egan Bernal at 43 seconds

25. Harold Tejada at 1 min 41 s