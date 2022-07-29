The team Ineos announced the list of cyclists, who will compete in the next edition of the return to Burgos, which will start in Spanish territory on August 2.

It was defined that the British squad will be led by Tao Geoghegan and Pavel Sivakov, who will be the riders who will fight for the race title.

Tao Geoghegan won the Giro d’Italia in 2020 after taking the lead from Jai Hindley on the last stage.

Sivakov was the champion of the Tour of Poland and the Tour of the Alps (2019) and will be another card.

Both cyclists will be accompanied by Carlos Rodríguez, current Spanish road champion, Omar Fraile, Andrey Amador, the Belgian Laurens De Plus and the British Ben Tulett.

Bernal, on the bench

Egan Bernal will be absentas expected, although in recent days it was speculated that he would return to the competitions in Burgos.

The cyclist, who is recovering from a serious accident that he suffered on January 24 and which almost took his life, is in Monacoas announced on their social networks at the start of this week.

Bernal will have to wait for the day indicated by Ineos for his return to the roads, which, as far as is known, will be next October in the Italian classics.

There is also talk of a possibility that he will return in the Tour of Spain, test that begins next August 19, but this information has not been confirmed by anyone.

What is known is that it is unlikely that the champion of the 2019 Tour de France return to racing in the Iberian turn.

