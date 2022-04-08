Egan Bernal: emotional photo shows how his father protects him on the road

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
After the hard accident, it is the cyclist’s own father who escorts him on the tracks.
April 08, 2022, 12:51 PM
The recovery of Egan Bernal, after the hard accident suffered in January, remains firm. The Colombian cyclist confirms almost daily that the fact of riding a bicycle on the road, along the roads of Cundinamarca, is already a habit in his routine.
Although in his recent dialogue with the media, Bernal said that he still cannot demand one hundred percent, for obvious reasons, his practices are increasingly similar to those expected for a professional runner.
In fact, this Friday, to the photos in which he has been seen walking on the roads, an emotional image was added that accounts for one more companion in his process: Germán Bernal, his father.
Egan Bernal’s escort
In the photograph that Bernal published this Friday, he is seen “rolling” down the road in the company of a motorcyclist who acts as an escort to avoid mishaps along the way.
What surprised all the followers of the rider is that the man behind the black suit is nothing more and nothing less than Germán Bernal, Egan’s father.
“Legen-Daddy”Bernal commented on the emotional photo.
SPORTS
