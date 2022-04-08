Egan Bernal: emotional photo shows how his father protects him on the road

The recovery of Egan Bernal, after the hard accident suffered in January, remains firm. The Colombian cyclist confirms almost daily that the fact of riding a bicycle on the road, along the roads of Cundinamarca, is already a habit in his routine.

Although in his recent dialogue with the media, Bernal said that he still cannot demand one hundred percent, for obvious reasons, his practices are increasingly similar to those expected for a professional runner.

In fact, this Friday, to the photos in which he has been seen walking on the roads, an emotional image was added that accounts for one more companion in his process: Germán Bernal, his father.

(You may be interested: Mascot of the Women’s Copa América is ‘offensive’: Director of the IDRD).

Egan Bernal’s escort

Egan Bernal during his training phase on the road.

In the photograph that Bernal published this Friday, he is seen “rolling” down the road in the company of a motorcyclist who acts as an escort to avoid mishaps along the way.

What surprised all the followers of the rider is that the man behind the black suit is nothing more and nothing less than Germán Bernal, Egan’s father.



“Legen-Daddy”Bernal commented on the emotional photo.

SPORTS