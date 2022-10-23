Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal drinks beer and uncovers it with his sneaker, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

The Colombian is in Cali in a great background.

Egan Bernal He reappeared, after the operation on his left knee, which he underwent in recent days and in which a material was removed that was left in surgery last January when he had an accident.

See also  US Congressmen express concern about elections in Colombia

The Ineos team cyclist, in an interview last Friday, admitted that his wish is to compete again in the Tour de France, competition he won in 2019.

(Linda Caicedo: official medical part about her injury is known, video)
(Piqué, caught: videos in which Shakira talked about her betrayals and heartbreak)

Similarly, his preparation for 2023 has already begun, he has already been seen on the bike, which indicates that he wants to return quickly.

a strange way

A little over six months after it crashed into a bus on the road between Bogota and TunjaBernal returned to racing in the Tour of Denmark, in which he did not appear, as was normal.

He is in Cali as part of a great background and took advantage of those moments of relaxation to share with the fans and his friends from the peloton.

And in one of those moments, he had time to uncork a bottle with his left sneaker, demonstrating yet another skill.

See also  Schedules of the matches of the Qualifiers and Colombian soccer

Here is the video.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egan #Bernal #drinks #beer #uncovers #sneaker #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

JAPAC breaks your drain and leaves a hole in your front door

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.