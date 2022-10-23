Egan Bernal drinks beer and uncovers it with his sneaker, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
The Colombian is in Cali in a great background.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 02:40 PM
Egan Bernal He reappeared, after the operation on his left knee, which he underwent in recent days and in which a material was removed that was left in surgery last January when he had an accident.
The Ineos team cyclist, in an interview last Friday, admitted that his wish is to compete again in the Tour de France, competition he won in 2019.
(Linda Caicedo: official medical part about her injury is known, video)
(Piqué, caught: videos in which Shakira talked about her betrayals and heartbreak)
Similarly, his preparation for 2023 has already begun, he has already been seen on the bike, which indicates that he wants to return quickly.
a strange way
A little over six months after it crashed into a bus on the road between Bogota and TunjaBernal returned to racing in the Tour of Denmark, in which he did not appear, as was normal.
He is in Cali as part of a great background and took advantage of those moments of relaxation to share with the fans and his friends from the peloton.
And in one of those moments, he had time to uncork a bottle with his left sneaker, demonstrating yet another skill.
Here is the video.
