Egan Bernal closes 2022 with satisfaction. Despite the fact that it was an extremely difficult year on all fronts, the only Colombian to win the Tour de France maintains the peace of mind of having exceeded all expectations, after the serious accident he suffered in January.

Now, a few days before the end of 2022, Bernal is in the news because of some images in which he was seen training, with a bandage on his nose.

Later, it was confirmed that the cyclist had surgery on that part of the body.

And right now the novelty has to do with the fact that the doctors who operated on him revealed the reason for the procedure to which he submitted.

The reason for Egan’s surgery

According to the magazine ‘Soho’, which cites conversations with the medical team that operated on Egan Bernal, the cyclist had presented “an obstructive nasal pathology, multiple nasal injuries and, in addition, a septal deviation that generated significant obstruction to the passage of air, a condition that became more evident in moments of greater physical effort”. This is how the newspaper in question reports that the group of doctors Gustavo Miery and Andrés Tobar assured it.

These doctors would have added that the procedure was “a functional septorhinoplasty, a procedure that seeks to improve respiratory function, that is, to facilitate the passage of air through the nose.”

To specify the reason for the procedure, the specialists would have stated that it was “To facilitate the passage of air and thus recover the functional purpose of the nosewith which it is expected to improve oxygenation and performance during physical activity.

So far, Egan himself has not given details of the procedure he underwent.

