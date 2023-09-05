Egan Bernal could leave Ineos: UCI team has him on the radar for 2024

Egan Bernal has become one of the greatest references in Colombian cycling in recent years, after the titles won in the Tour de France 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021. In the last hours, the rumor of a possible change of scenery arose next season.

Despite having touched the glory of international cycling, the Colombian cyclist has not been able to stand out in the last year due to a serious accident that he suffered at the beginning of 2022when he was doing a training session on a road in Cundinamarca.

After a long recovery period, Egan managed to return to racing in one of the greats of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and he did so in this year’s Tour de France, where he left a good feeling and finished in 36th place in the general.

Egan Bernal in the Vuelta España 2023.

Egan, in the sights of an important UCI team



In the last hours, and while the Colombian rider competes in the Vuelta a España 2023, a rumor arose of a possible departure of Egan from Ineos. According to the profile Port to Port’ –specialist page on international cycling–, the Movistar Team has its sights on the Colombian champion for next season.

The Iberian team would have Bernal as ‘plan B’ if they fail to sign the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, Egan’s teammate at Ineos Grenadiers, who has decided to decline the Iberian squad’s proposal.

✍🏻 THREAD || Lists updated to 4/9 with the additions, withdrawals and rumors of transfers for the 2024 season. 🚵🏼‍♂️ UAE, Quick Step, Ineos, Jumbo, Movistar, Trek and Bora: pic.twitter.com/hUWSPlu6sF — Port to Port 🚵🏼‍♂️ (@puertoapuerto_) September 4, 2023

Egan’s contract at Ineos

For now, Egan Bernal is concentrating on playing the best role in the current edition of the Tour of Spain to show that he can recover the level he had before the accident.

In addition, the Colombian cyclist is ‘armored’ by Ineos Grenadiers, since his contract expires in December 2026.

