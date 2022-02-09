Egan Bernal could have been in a wheelchair, his mother revealed

After two weeks hospitalized at the Sabana University Clinic, Egan Bernal He is progressing in his recovery at home. Most experts have highlighted that the athlete’s history was transcendental so that the first post-operative days were so favorable.

However, given the seriousness of the accident he suffered on the roads of Cundinamarca, the prognosis at certain times may not have been the best.

This was confirmed Flor Marina GomezBernal’s mother, in a recent interview.

The biggest concern

“The most difficult moment of these 15 days was when the surgeon met us, he made us understand the seriousness of the accident. He told us that he was going into surgery, but that he could probably remain in a wheelchair”told Gómez in dialogue with ‘Caracol’.

Of course, according to what he said, religious devotion was vital not to let himself be consumed by that alert: “I never feared for my son’s life And although I knew the seriousness of the accident, I always had a lot of faith that he would get up from there,” he added.

“I can only say THANK GOD because today we returned home with my son.

A stage in his recovery begins, which with love and with his strength we will overcome very soon. All this was possible. Thanks to God and to all the excellent group of the Clinic who were always giving the best of each one of them to be part of his recovery. And to all the people who sent their good energy and prayed for his health. God heard us and here we are on our feet again: thank you, only infinite thanks…”, said Gómez after confirming Bernal’s hospital discharge.

SPORTS