Monday, July 25, 2022
Egan Bernal could compete again the other week: this is what is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal in the Tour of Spain 2021

Egan Bernal in the Tour of Spain 2021

Egan Bernal in the Tour of Spain 2021

Italian press estimates that the announcement of the Ineos team, about its return, will take place in a short time.

After the serious accident suffered on January 24 on the roads of Cundinamarca, Egan Bernal could be close to returning to competition.

Contrary to the bulk of expectations, the Ineos team rider has staged an outstanding recovery that today, when even seven months of the serious crash have not been completed, allows us to dream of his return to competition.

See also  Egan Bernal: emotional photo shows how his father protects him on the road

(Don’t stop reading: Piqué: unexpected reaction to hearing the boos and cries of ‘Shakira!’).

Egan’s return

Egan Bernal
Photo:

Instagram Egan Bernal

After weeks of absence, Bernal had the go-ahead to train with his Ineos-Grenadiers teammates at the top of Andorra along with a part of the group that will be in the Vuelta de Españathe last big of the year.

From what has been known, Bernal’s return to training has progressed satisfactorily. Hence, everything indicates that this week it can be clarified whether or not he will be part of the British squad team in the Vuelta a Burgos, which runs from August 2 to 6.

In fact, this Monday, the journalist Ciro Scognamiglio, from ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, assured that said competition “continues to be an option for his return”.

Although the Ineos team has not yet made its riders official for the Vuelta a Burgos, From the outset, the truth seems to be that Bernal will not be in the Vuelta a Españaas some came to predict.

See also  Egan Bernal: the real options to compete again on May 24

The plan of the British group appears conservative. Therefore, if he were to compete this year, Bernal would do so on smaller stages.

