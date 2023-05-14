The Swiss Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was crowned this Sunday as champion of the Tour of Hungary, after a last fraction that had to be neutralized due to weather conditions.

Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) sealed his second consecutive Top 10, finishing in eighth place overall, 22 seconds behind.

Why couldn’t the last stage be completed?

The initial schedule for the last stage was a 150-kilometre route starting and finishing in Budapest. However, it was only possible to run eight laps, with a neutralized course, due to the difficult road conditions.

The times of this last day were not taken into account for the general classification. The stage did not have a winner and what happened until Saturday was taken into account to establish the final classifications.

Hirschi, who reached first place overall on Friday after winning the third stage, held on on Saturday in the queen stage, which was won by his compatriot Yannis Voisard, from Tudor, on a course between Martonvasar and the top of Dobogoko, 206 .4 kilometers.

For Bernal, the Tour of Hungary was another sign of his frank recovery after the serious accident on January 24 of last year, in which not only his career was at stake, but his life.

Despite a fall near the finish line in the first stage, the Zipaquireño, champion of the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021, managed to recover and was very active in various stages of the event.

Bernal thus achieves his second consecutive Top 10, after finishing eighth in the Tour de Romandie, one minute and 53 seconds behind the champion, the British Adam Yates (UAE).

General classification of the Tour of Hungary

1. Marc Hirschi (Switzerland/UAE Emirates) – 12h 15 min 4 sec

2. Ben Tulett (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) 10sec behind

3. Yannis Voisard (Switzerland/Tudor Pro Cycling) 13sec behind

4. Max Poole (Great Britain/DSM) at 16 sec

5. Sylvain Moniquet (Belgium/Lotto-Dstny) 22sec behind

6. Oscar Onley (Great Britain/DSM) at 22 sec

7. Matteo Fabbro (Italy/Bora-Hansgrohe) 22sec behind

8. Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) at 22 seconds

