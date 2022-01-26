Egan Bernal continues to evolve well: new medical part about his health

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
The current Giro d’Italia champion is still recovering after his accident on Monday.
January 26, 2022, 04:28 PM
The cyclist Egan Bernal continues to evolve favorably, according to the statement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the Sabana University Clinic.
Bernal, champion of the Tour de France in 2019 and of Italy spin Last year, he suffered a serious accident on Monday, when he crashed into an intercity bus while training a time trial with several of his teammates at the Ineos Grenadiers.
The consequences of Egan’s accident
Egan suffered “fractured vertebrae, fractured right femur, fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung, and several fractured ribs due to the heavy impact.”
For this reason he underwent two surgeries, one to stabilize the fracture of the femur and patella of his right leg and another to control the problem of the thoracic vertebrae.
What does the medical part of Egan Bernal say
According to the statement, Bernal’s lungs have responded adequately and are managing his pain. There is also a good evolution of his spinal surgery.
Earlier, the rider’s mother, Flor Marina Gómez, had sent a very hopeful message about Egan’s evolution. “My happiness could be compared to what I felt 25 years ago because I felt that my son was born again,” she wrote, accompanied by several photos of Bernal’s childhood and career.
