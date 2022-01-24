Bogota (AFP) – Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, the only Latin American to win the Tour de France and current champion of the Giro d’Italia, is “stable and conscious” after suffering an accident during training in his country.

“Egan Bernal has been taken to a hospital after a training accident in Colombia this morning,” his Ineos team explained in a message to the media.

The British formation assured that the cyclist is “stable” and “under observation”.

The accident occurred in the municipality of Gachancipá, about 30 kilometers from Bogotá.

Images released by local media show the 25-year-old winner of the 2019 grand boucle lying on the ground in front of the back of a bus and surrounded by several Ineos teammates.

The cyclist was “injured with multiple lacerations” and is in a La Sabana clinic, on the outskirts of Bogotá, the Traffic Police reported.

According to the authority, Bernal would have crashed into the back of the bus when it made a stop.

The press, citing sources close to the athlete, pointed out that Bernal broke his patella and femur and will undergo surgery.

The Ineos boss was preparing the 2022 season in his country, in which he will seek to recover the yellow jersey of the Tour champion.

Days before, the Colombian had published a video on his social networks of a car that was close to crashing into him and his teammates during training, lamenting the recklessness of the motorist.

Back to France and the challenge of the Tour

The so-called “wonder boy” of Colombian cycling recently renewed his link with Ineos until the end of 2026, after a 2021 season with victory in the Giro d’Italia and sixth place in the Vuelta a España.

His main objective for 2022 is the Tour de France, to which he has not appeared since 2020, when he was after the defense of the title and had to leave due to severe back pain.

“I have the impression that I have not been on the Tour for a long time. I am truly excited to return, arriving well prepared,” Bernal anticipated after announcing the extension of his contract.

In his absence, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) claimed two consecutive championships in the biggest race on the cycling calendar.

Bernal’s return to French roads could mark the long-awaited hand-in-hand between the Slovenian and the Colombian, considered to be the new cycling phenomena.

The Tour de France-2022 will start on July 1 with an individual time trial stage in Copenhagen and will end on the 24th of the same month on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.